Take a tour of the hottest new neighbourhood in Berlin

For years, Berliners have been saying that Wedding, a 3.5-square-mile working classneighbourhood in Berlin, is on the verge of exploding, perched on the precipice of becoming Berlin’s hot new neighbourhood.
Now it seems like Wedding’s time is actually coming, as cool new bars, shops, and restaurants are sprouting up, and the neighbourhood is rife with bearded and bunned locals.
Indeed, Wedding is gentrifying rapidly, but manages to retain its authentic, multicultural vibe. While there are still some rough spots in the area, generally, upscale mingles with rundown, new rubs shoulders with old, and rent is still affordable for the many artists and students who call it home.
Let’s take a tour.
Located in Berlin Mitte, Wedding was combined with the Tiergarten neighbourhood in 2001, while its eastern half became the new neighbourhood of Gesundbrunnen.
There's a big arts scene here. Wilma is essentially an art gallery-slash-bar-slash-circus, with the occasional fire eater as entertainment, as well as backyard barbecues and bonfires.
Volta Bar is the most avant garde spot in the neighbourhood. Run by a famous local chef it features incredible cocktails, as well as delicious Asian fusion snacks, like wonton pizza.
Castle Pub is a popular local bar, serving up 30 beers from tap, 20 micro brews and 50 bottled beers.
Castle Pub's owners also run the super popular dive bar Fos Café Bar (aka F Bar) in Wedding, and are opening a brewery in the neighbourhood next month.
Moritz Bar imports Moritz beer from Barcelona, makes their own famous tonic water for their popular Gin and Tonics, and makes a mean Caibeerinha -- a beer-y Caipirinha.
Vagabund Brauerei is a brewery founded by three Americans, and brings the American craft beer way to German palates used to adherence to the Reinheitsgebot, the German Beer Purity Laws. The brewery has a rotation of six nano brews.
And what's a hip hood without an old-school bowling alley? Kugelbahn takes it way old school with two lanes in what appears to be your grandmother's basement.
At almost 280 feet in height, Humboldthain's remaining Flak tower affords incredible views of Berlin.
