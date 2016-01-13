Berlin's bratwurst is like an American hot dog but better

Berlin’s holiday markets are filled with tons of incredible food options, but the simple bratwurst is a must-try.

It’s delicious. The sausage is crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside, and even the bun is great. Unlike the spongy, tasteless buns in the US, this wurst has a delicious French bread bun that gave the meal an extra crunch.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

