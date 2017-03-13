Berlin's 2 main airports were both ranked among the 10 worst airports in the world

Berlin’s two main airports were ranked among the 10 worst airports in the world this week by travel website eDreams.

Berlin Tegel (actually loved by many Berliners because it’s so quick to travel through) was ranked the 8th worst, with a score of 3.49 out of 5, while Berlin Schönefeld took the number one spot for the worst airport in the world, scoring 3.17/5.

The rankings were based on analysis of over 65,000 airport reviews left by eDreams’ customers in 2016.

eDreams said it took into account the “global quality”, waiting areas, shopping, and restaurants when rating the airports.

Tegel and Schönefeld both saw mass disruption this week as ground staff went on strike, leading to hundreds of cancelled flights.

As the capital of Germany, Berlin has been crying out a new international airport for well over a decade. The city was due to get a new one called Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in 2011 but the project has been plagued with delays and is now set to open in 2018. Last week, Karsten Mühlenfeld, the CEO of the airport project announced he is stepping down early. The BER supervisory board named Berlin Secretary for Housing and Construction, Engelbert Daldrup, as the new CEO of the airport.

The airport is basically complete but officials can’t open it due to fire and safety regulation issues and other technical concerns. It’s costing the state-owned company who operates it €17 million (£15 million) a month to maintain, according to Deutsche Welle.

Samim Winiger, cofounder and CCO at Berlin startup creative.ai and a frequent flier, told Business Insider: “Berlin’s Tegel Airport is a story of extremes for me. On the one hand, it’s the best capital city airport in the world: from aeroplane to taxi in under 10 minutes, little security hassles, and no annoying shopping malls.

“On the other hand, all of Berlin’s airports are a joke: no international direct flights, provincial service, and regular chaos at peak times. In short, Berlin’s airports are a perfect symbol for the capital of European biggest and arguably most innovative economy: stuck somewhere between future and past, but still retaining it’s charming, all to human qualities.”

