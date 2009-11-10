Berlin Wall: 20th Anniversary Of The Fall

Today is the 20th year anniversary of the fall of the Iron Curtain – the end of communism in Europe that changed the world overnight.



The destruction of The Berlin Wall, separating East and West Germany, rippled through Eastern Europe opening borders and the minds of citizens of Russian satellites and communists dictatorships – from Czechoslovakia to Yugoslavia to Bulgaria to the USSR. The event transformed the map of Europe, and as new countries emerged, so did new economic opportunities.

Here are the amazing images and stories from those history changing days of 1989.

West Berliners Help East Berliners Climb Over The Wall, Nov. 10, 1989 East Berliners get helping hands from West Berliners as they climb the Berlin Wall which has divided the city since the end of World War II, near the Brandenburger Tor (Branderburg Gate), early Friday morning, November 10, 1989. The citizens facing the West celebrate the opening of the order that was announced by the East German Communist government hours before. (AP Photo/Jockel Finck) Checkpoint Charlie Border Crossing Point, Nov. 10, 1989 East German border policemen, right, refuse to shake hands with a Berliner who stretches out his hand over the border fence at the eastern site nearby Checkpoint Charlie border crossing point, in this Nov. 10, 1989 file photo, after the borders were opened according to the announcement by the East German government. Monday, Nov. 9, 2009 marks the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. (AP Photo/Lutz Schmidt) At Brandenburg Gate, Nov. 11, 1989 East German border guards look through a hole in the Berlin wall after demonstrators pulled down one segment of the wall at Brandenburg gate Saturday, November 11, 1989. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau) West Berliners Near Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Nov. 11, 1989. East German border guards use a hose to discourage West Berliners near Brandenburg gate, in Berlin, Nov. 11, 1989. The citizens from the west tried to demolish the wall, demanding it be pulled down. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau) East German Workers Building The Wall, Aug. 22, 1961 Blocking the church - In this Aug. 22, 1961 file photo two East German workers working on a huge 15 feet high Wall put pieces of broken glass on the top to prevent East Berliners from escaping. (AP-Photo/Kreusch, File) Berlin Wall at Wilhelm Strasse in Berlin, Sept. 12, 1961 In this Sept. 12, 1961 file photo West Berliners, with their backs to camera, watch East Berliners unload prefabricated concrete plates to reinforce the Berlin Wall at Wilhelm Strasse in Berlin, Germany on Sept. 12, 1961. The sector border is being reinforced with roadblocks on every street leading into West Berlin in order to prevent further escapes by trucks. Berlin on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2008 sees the 47th anniversary of the beginning of the erection of the so-called Berlin Wall. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth, File) Two East Berlin Refugees at Berlin's border crossing Chausseestreet, Apr. 10, 1989 Two East Berlin refugees are taken away by border guards, holding their rifles to them after a thwarted escape attempt at Berlin border crossing Chausseestreet, in this April 10, 1989 file picture. In the back are cars, with tourists who are waiting to proceed the border crossing. Monday, Aug. 13, 2007 marks the 46th anniversary of the construction of Berlin Wall. The agency that manages the records of former East Germany's dreaded secret police has uncovered an order for border guards to fire on escaping citizens that is far more explicit than others on record, an official said in remarks published Saturday, Aug. 11, 2007. (AP Photo/rk/str, File) U.S. President Reagan acknowledges the crowd after his speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin, where he said 'Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall! ', in this June 12, 1987 file photo. On Tuesday June 12, 2007, It will be the 20th anniversary of the moment seen by many to be the start of a new age for politics. Applauding Reagan are West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, right, and West German Parliament President Philipp Jenninger, left. (AP PHOTO/Ira Schwartz) After 28 Years, The Wall Is No More – Nov 9, 2009 A man hammers away at the Berlin Wall, as the border barrier between East and West Germany was torn down after 28 years, in this Nov. 12, 1989 file picture. Monday, Nov. 9, 2009 marks the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. (AP Photo/John Gaps III) Near The Brandenburg Gate, Nov 10, 1989 A man sits atop the wall nearby the Brandenburger Tor (Brandenburg gate), Nov. 10, 1989 in Germany as he chisels a piece of the wall that divided East and West Berlin. Thousands of East Berlin citizens came into the western part after the border opened, unifying East and West Germany. Monday, Nov. 9, 2009 marks the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. (AP Photo/Jockel Finck) Cold War Symbolism: Reagan Hammering The Berlin Wall (Sept. 20, 1990) Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, centre, uses a hammer and chisel on the defunct Berlin Wall to take symbolic swings at the old Cold War barrier, three years after he called the Soviets to tear down the wall, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1990, East Berlin, Germany. The Reagan's arrived on Tuesday in Berlin to start a 10-day trip through Europe. (AP Photo) Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Nov 10, 1989 Berlin schoolboys proudly show off bricks of the Berlin Wall they found near Brandenburg Gate in Berlin from last night's celebrations at the opening of the East German border to the West, Nov. 10, 1989. Monday, Nov. 9, 2009 marks the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. (AP Photo/Udo Weitz) Secretary of State James Baker III At Potsdamer Platz, West Germany, Dec. 12, 1989 Secretary of State James Baker III glimpses through a hole in the communist built wall at the Potsdamer Platz, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1989 in West Berlin, Germany. Baker came to visit the newly opened border crossings from East to West Berlin accompanied by his West German counterpart Hans-Dietrich Genscher and West Berlin governing mayor Walter Momper. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle) Crossing The Border, Nov 12, 1989 An unidentified West Berliner swings a sledgehammer, trying to destroy the Berlin Wall near Potsdamer Platz, on November 12, 1989, where a new passage was opened nearby. (AP Photo/John Gaps III) East German Guards, Nov. 13, 1989 East German border guards are pictured Monday, November 13, 1989, in front of segments of the Berlin Wall, which were removed to open the wall at Potsdamer Platz passage, Sunday. (AP Photo/John Gaps III) East Berlin Citizens Crossing To the Other Side, Nov. 11, 1989 East Berlin citizens crowd the new passage at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin on Saturday, Nov. 11, 1989, where East German border police tired down segments of the wall. After the opening of the borders East Berliners flow into the western part of the divided city. (AP Photo/Rudi Blaha) What's On The Other Side? West Cigarettes. A boy with a West-West shirt on distributes packs of cigarettes to a East German motorcyclist at the West German checkpoint Helmstedt, Nov. 10, 1989. East German citizens came to West Germany today, to see what is on the other side. (AP Photo/Claus Eckert) In Front Of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Nov. 12, 1989 Two Berliners chat in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Nov. 12, 1989 while having lunch on a visitor's platform near the Berlin Wall. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau) Running Into West Berlin, Dec. 23, 1989 Young East Berliners shout for joy as they run into West Berlin through an opening in the Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate, Fri., Dec. 23, 1989. The new East German government had promised to fully open the gate by Christmas. (AP Photo/Hansjoerg Krauss) The Berlin Wall Had Divided The City Since The End Of WWII Berliners from East and West crowd in front of the Brandenburger Tor (Branderburg Gate), early Friday morning, November 10, 1989, standing atop and below the Berlin Wall, which has divided the city since the end of World War II. The citizens facing the West celebrate the opening of the order that was announced by the East German Communist government hours before. (AP Photo/Jockel Finck)

