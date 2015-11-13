A startup that helps people find and book the best activities in the world has raised $50 million

GetYourGuide GetYourGuide sells travel experiences worldwide.

A Berlin startup called GetYourGuide raised $US50 million (£33 million) today for its online and mobile travel platform that helps travellers to discover and book travel activities worldwide.

TechCrunch reports that the series C funding round was led by New York-based investment firm KKR, with money also coming from new investor Nokia Growth Partners, and existing investors Spark Capital, Highland Capital Partners, and Sunstone Capital. The latest round brings total investment in GetYourGuide to just shy of $US100 million (£66 million).

The online travel startup, which employs more than 200 people, aims to provide a one-stop-shop for travellers to search, discover, book and digitally redeem travel experiences. The platform lists over 27,800 activities in more than 2,500 destinations. Activities include everything from a Segway tour of San Francisco, to fast-track tickets on the Eiffel Tower, to a river cruise in Shanghai.

Since launching in Berlin in 2009, the company has opened offices in Las Vegas and Zurich. The new funding will be used by GetYourGuide to expand into new markets and improve its product.

Johannes Reck, CEO and cofounder of GetYourGuide, claims that booking travel experiences offline is “fraught with challenges”.

“We are raising new capital to enhance our capabilities globally and chose KKR as a differentiated and experienced partner that will help us accelerate our global expansion,” he said in a press statement.

The CEO explains in more detail about his hopes for the company over on his blog.

GetYourGuide believes the global market for travel activities is $US100 billion (£660 million).

NOW WATCH: College students created an electric wheelchair that can actually climb stairs



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.