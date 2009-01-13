Berlin School Teaches Geeks How To Flirt

Desperately trying to figure out how to write the perfect text message to a potential mate? Now you can learn to flirt on every digital medium imaginable thanks to a new course being offered at Potsdam University, south of Berlin. Instead of actually taking students out on the social scene, students will be trained in computer centres on the language of love. Wouldn’t it be easier just to take them all to a bar?



Reuters: The 440 students enrolled in the master’s degree course will learn how to write flirtatious text messages and emails, impress people at parties and cope with rejection.

Philip von Senftleben, an author and radio presenter who will teach the course, summed up his job as teaching how to “get someone else’s heart beating fast while yours stays calm.”

The course, which starts next Monday, is part of the social skills section of the IT course and is designed to ease entry into the world of work. Students also learn body language, public-speaking, stress management and presentation skills.

So, the next time you get that saucy text message in German know that the sender’s heart might be calm.

