Deadly Collision Between Two Berlin Helicopters Caught On Video

Two helicopters collided this morning while landing during a police exercise at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.



The incident occurred during a federal police exercise to train officers for dealing with soccer hooligans. One pilot died in the accident, while two people on-board the helicopters are in a serious condition.

Footage from the scene shows the helicopters attempting to land in near whiteout conditions. The Süddeutsche Zeitung reports that the crash occurred after one landing helicopter hit into the still-rotating blades of a helicopter on the ground.



The exercise was open to the press and the public, and some spectators on the ground appeared to be injured.

One witness described the accident to N-TV: “It was a real snowstorm, suddenly we heard a bang and someone shouted, ‘Everybody down’.

“Then there was blood everywhere. Next to me was a huge puddle of blood.”

Sky News reports that one helicopter appeared to belong to the police, while the other appeared to be a military helicopter.



