Photo: Flickr user: Charlott_L

Berlin is in the middle of its annual Festival of Lights, which sees over 50 of the city’s landmarks lit up every night and a variety of other events and artworks.Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected at the event, which runs from 12 to 23 October.



