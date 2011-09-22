OOPS: Hundreds Of Votes In Last Week's Berlin Election Found In Trash

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

379 votes from last Sunday’s elections in Berlin have been found in the trash of a block of apartments, reports the Local.The postal votes are now being opened and counted and a criminal investigation is now opening.



While overall the results of the election won’t change, a number of local council seats may have to to be recounted.

Embarrassingly the incident came to light the same day as in was revealed the results of the Greens and those for the socialist Left party had been accidentally swapped, resulting in the hasty swap for one member of the state parliament.

“They are only human; people who sit there from seven in the morning until 10 at night, so mistakes can happen,” said electoral returning officer for Lichtenburg district Axel Hunger.

