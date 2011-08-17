Someone Is Setting Fire To Berlin's Luxury Cars

Photo: AP

Berlin has suffered a second night of arson attacks upon luxury cars, reports The Local.15 cars were hit last night, in attacks that The Local says are becoming a “regular feature of life in the capital”.



“Fire and smoke were everywhere, you could smell burned rubber, it was awful,” West Berlin resident Renate Langanke told Bloomberg. “I’ve always felt safe here, now I’m scared.”

The attacks have been happening for years in the city — 2009 saw 221 cars torched in attacks — and observers fear the British riots may cause a spike in the attacks.

However, unlike the opportunistic British riots, the choice of luxury cars suggests the Berlin attacks are specific and overtly political. Berlin police spokesman Michael Gassen told Bloomberg, “The arsonists want to hit what they say are ‘Fat Cats'”.

So far police have struggled to apprehend those starting the fires, reports Deutsche Welle.

