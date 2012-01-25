German Police Collected Data On 4.2 Million Cell Phones In A Bid To Catch Luxury Car Arsonists

Photo: AP

Remember that whole German luxury car arson thing that’s been happening for the last few years?According to reports in German newspaper Die Tagezeitung, police have monitored over 4.2 million phones in a bid to catch the criminals thought to be responsible for up to 760 cars set on fire each year.



So how many people have they caught with this information?

Zero.

Read more at Die Tagezeitung (in German) >

