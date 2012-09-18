21 Awesome Moments From The Berlin Air Show

Photo: © Messe Berlin GmbH

The ILA Berlin Air Show, which wrapped up yesterday, featured 1,243 exhibitors from 46 countries.On display was the newest aviation technology, from high-speed helicopters and huge passenger jets to the unmanned drones that will play a major role in future military engagements.



But for the 125,000 visitors, the real highlights were the test flights of brand new aircraft and spectacular demonstrations by some of the world’s best pilots.

