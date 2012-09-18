21 Awesome Moments From The Berlin Air Show

The ILA Berlin Air Show, which wrapped up yesterday, featured 1,243 exhibitors from 46 countries.On display was the newest aviation technology, from high-speed helicopters and huge passenger jets to the unmanned drones that will play a major role in future military engagements.

But for the 125,000 visitors, the real highlights were the test flights of brand new aircraft and spectacular demonstrations by some of the world’s best pilots.

The air show's opening marked the first event held at the newly built Berlin ExpoCenter Airport.

Europe's most powerful woman, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, officially opened the air show.

Test pilot Herve Jammayrac and test engineer Dominique Fournier flew the Eurocopter X3, a high-speed helicopter concept with no tail rotor.

A daring Italian pilot flew upside down in an Alenia C-27J Spartan.

The show also featured the Airbus A310 MRTT, which can refuel two Panavia Tornado combat jets simultaneously.

Northrop Grumman displayed its RQ-4 Global Hawk, an oddly shaped surveillance drone used by the US Air Force and Navy.

PC Aero's Elektra One, a lightweight solar powered aeroplane, had a successful test flight in 30 mph winds.

The Red and White Sparks, a Polish flying team, made their first appearance in Germany.

Demonstrating the power of the MiG-29, Polish pilot Major Pjotr Iwaszo flew at more than 500 mph and was subjected to 9g's of acceleration.

Wing walker Peggy Krainz showed off her gymnast skills in midair atop a Boeing Stearman biplane.

Visitors could see a historic Messerschmitt Me 208, a German plane used to train pilots during World War II.

Two North American AT-6Fs, American training planes from the same era, proved they can still fly with the best.

Airbus' A400M, a military transport plane, was put through its paces.

The unmanned Singular Aircraft, an amphibious plane that can also land and take off from land, made its debut.

A pilot had some fun drawing a heart in the sky.

The SoloFox sailplane, which weighs just 1,146 pounds, took to the air.

CubCrafters demonstrated its 2013 Carbon Cub SS, a light-sport aircraft for private use.

The pilots of the Turkish Stars flashed their skills in Northrop NF-5A Freedom Fighters.

The Finnish Air Force sent a McDonnell Douglas F-18 Hornet.

Air show visitors got to see the lunar lander developed by Astrium, an EADS subsidiary.

