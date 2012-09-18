21 Awesome Moments From The Berlin Air Show

Photo: © Messe Berlin GmbH
The ILA Berlin Air Show, which wrapped up yesterday, featured 1,243 exhibitors from 46 countries.On display was the newest aviation technology, from high-speed helicopters and huge passenger jets to the unmanned drones that will play a major role in future military engagements.
But for the 125,000 visitors, the real highlights were the test flights of brand new aircraft and spectacular demonstrations by some of the world’s best pilots.
Test pilot Herve Jammayrac and test engineer Dominique Fournier flew the Eurocopter X3, a high-speed helicopter concept with no tail rotor.
The show also featured the Airbus A310 MRTT, which can refuel two Panavia Tornado combat jets simultaneously.
Northrop Grumman displayed its RQ-4 Global Hawk, an oddly shaped surveillance drone used by the US Air Force and Navy.
PC Aero's Elektra One, a lightweight solar powered aeroplane, had a successful test flight in 30 mph winds.
Demonstrating the power of the MiG-29, Polish pilot Major Pjotr Iwaszo flew at more than 500 mph and was subjected to 9g's of acceleration.
Visitors could see a historic Messerschmitt Me 208, a German plane used to train pilots during World War II.
Two North American AT-6Fs, American training planes from the same era, proved they can still fly with the best.
The unmanned Singular Aircraft, an amphibious plane that can also land and take off from land, made its debut.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.