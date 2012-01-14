Check Out These Amazing Aerial Photos Of A Completely Devastated Post War Berlin

Adam Taylor
Berlin War Aerial Photo

Photo: AC Byers / Hein Gorny / Collection Regard

Hein Gorny, a German photographer associated with the New Objectivity style, along and the American Adolph C. Byers, took to the air in 1945 and 1946 to take photos of the complete devastation wrought upon Germany in the war.According to Gorny’s son, Byers had somehow managed to sneak Gorny onto small American planes where he took the pictures. The planes were eventually noticed by British authorities and grounded.

Peter Gorny told Der Spiegel:

Before he pressed the shutter release, my father composed the photos in his mind. To position the Leica or Rolleiflex at the right angle, they circled several times around a site. For him the most important thing about these shots was the shadows. Without shadows, my father told me, aerial photographs look lifeless. Once he called off a flight because clouds suddenly blocked out the sun. He was incredibly picky when the light and shadow weren’t right.

The photos remained part of Gorny’s estate after he died in 1967, and have only been published recently by Collection Regard.

Prints are also available from Collection Regard, who kindly gave us permission to feature these images.

Brandenburg Gate

The Reichstag

The Victory Column

Brandenburg Gate

Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church

The Berlin Cathedral

The exhibition grounds.

Berlin's trade fair venue

The Olympic Stadium, created for the 1936 games

Brandenburg Gate

Potsdamer Platz and Leipziger Platz

Stettin Station (later demolished)

The Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church

Brandenburg Gate

The Reichstag

Destroyed buildings around Alexanderplatz square

The Technical College

The Soviet War Memorial in the Tiergarten park, built in 1945

St. Sebastian's Church

Want more?

Check Out Photos From The Siege Of Leningrad, 70 Years Later >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.