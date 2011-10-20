Belarus' Central Bank Is Selling Its Furniture

Photo: Flickr

Amid economic crisis, the Central Bank of Belarus took drastic measures, selling its furniture and other items in the hope of raising around $16,000.The Guardian reports that various items from the bank went under auction, with many available extremely cheaply. Over 500 items were auctioned.



A wide variety of stuff was up for grabs, from a simple cardboard box (sold for about one cent) to a second hand Dictaphone. The bank’s furniture was also auctioned off. Items were low priced, understandable considering the average wage in Belarus is less than $200 a month.

Though the bank has denied that the auction took place to raise money amid a deepening economic crisis, the country is in a bad way. Inflation stands at 40 per cent and recently it was reported that the nation had run out of meat to feed its population.

The political situation is also widely condemned by the international community. Recently, the EU offered Belarus’ leader, Alexander Lukashenko $9 billion if he made his country a democracy.

