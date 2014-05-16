Berkshire Discloses Half A Billion Dollar Stake In Verizon

Berkshire Hathaway has disclosed a $US528.7 million stake in Verizon, or 11,022,743 shares.

Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC also disclosed a stake in the telecom giant.

Verizon shares were up more than 1% after hours Thursday.

In its latest 13-F filing, the Warren Buffett-helmed firm also said it had upped its stakes in Walmart, IBM, DaVita Healthcare and U.S. Bancorp.

