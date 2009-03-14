Berkshire Sinks After Surprise Downgrade

Unlike with GE, this downgrade was not anticipated. There were plenty of reasons to think, given Buffett’s conservatism, that perhaps the ratings agencies wouldn’t find reason to worry. Alas, no. On a day when financials are rallying, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) is slipping, currently down 3%. Not huge, but again, compared to its peers, and compared to GE’s huge rally yesterday it’s worthwhile to note.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.