Warren Buffett Cranks Up The Price Limit For Buying Back Berkshire Stock

Photo: CNBC screenshot

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway were halted for news pending, CNBC reported. The news is Berkshire has purchased 9,200 of its Class A at $131,000 per share from the estate of a long-time shareholder, the company said in a release.



At 131K per share that works out to be about a $1.2 billion buyback.

Berkshire is also raising the price limit for repurchases to 120% of book value.

Both A and B shares were halted.

