The Berkshire Hathaway Visitor's Guide To Warren Buffett's Weekend Omaha Blow-Out

Many of the shareholders going to the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting this weekend are going to be city slickers unfamiliar with the goings-on in down home Omaha.
To make sure they feel at home, Berkshire Hathaway prepares an awesome Visitor’s Guide of landmarks, restaurants, and more right along with the weekend’s schedule of events.
Check it out yourself below:
Lopez’s profile on Scribd”>Linette
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.