Berkshire Hathaway is planning to live stream its epic annual meeting for the first time ever

Berkshire Hathaway is planning to stream its annual meeting for the first time ever, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The meeting in Omaha, Nebraska is like a pilgrimage for some people, and attracts several thousands every year.

Citing sources in the know, The Journal reports that the stream would give even more people the chance to see the tightly controlled event.

More to come…

