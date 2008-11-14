Berkshire Hathaway Straddles $100,000

We’re not sure if this is a big psychological level or not, but if we think it’s especially noteworthy that Citi broke down through $10 then it’s worth pointing out that Berkshire Hathaway fell below $100,000 for a brief time today. The last time they were there was late 2006, which is quant — only a 2-year low for a financial?



The stock ended at $102,800.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.