How To Follow The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting Live Online

Today Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) holds its annual shareholders meeting in Omaha.



Shareholders come from all over the globe to eat See’s Candy, buy various Berkshire goods, eat steak at Gorat’s, and most importantly participate in an all-day Q&A with CEO Warren Buffett and his sidekick Charlie Munger.

(Having once gone, we can say that it is really an awesome experience. Also disclosure: The author owns a single b-share).

If you’re not lucky enough to have gone, it’s easier than ever to follow the event online.

Sadly there’s no video stream, but many folks are covering the events in real-time on their blogs and on Twitter.

Folks with liveblogs include WSJ’s MarketBeat and Morningstar. We’ll add if we find more.

And of course Twitter will be burning up. Andrew Ross Sorkin, for one, will be livetweeting. We’ve also embedded a search for the hashtag #BRK2010. And of course as we see interesting development, we’ll be jumping in with posts as well today.

