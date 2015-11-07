Berkshire Hathaway beats on earnings by $48 a share

Berkshire Hathaway reported third-quarter earnings above analysts’ estimates on Friday afternoon.

The conglomerate headed by Warren Buffett said its operating earnings per share came in at $US2,769, against expectations for $US2,721, according to Bloomberg.

The company said its net income doubled to a record $US9.43 billion on its Kraft Heinz holding.

Berkshire Hathaway, along with investment firm 3G, bought the ketchup maker for $US28 billion in 2013. And in March, the two firms were behind Heinz’s acquisition of Kraft Foods.

More recently, this summer, Berkshire bought Precision Castparts, a maker of metal components for aircraft and industrial gas turbines, in a $US37.2 billion deal.

Berkshire shares are down 10% year-to-date.

