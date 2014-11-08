Berkshire Earnings Have Beat Expectations By $283 Per Share

AP ImagesWarren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway just reported third quarter operating earnings per share of $US2,876, crushing estimates by $US283 per share. Expectations were for earnings to come in at $US2,593 per share.
Net earnings per Berkshire shares totaled $US2,811.
Revenue in Berkshire’s third quarter came in at $US51.2 billion, up from $US46.5 billion a year ago.
Earnings for holders of Berkshire ‘B’ shares are equivalent 1/1,500 of the Class A amount.
On Friday, Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway closed at $US214,970, a new all-time high.
