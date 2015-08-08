Berkshire Hathaway earnings miss expectations by $671 per share

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway just reported second quarter earnings that missed expectations.

The conglomerate reported operating earnings per Class A share of $US2,367 per share in the second quarter, missing expectations for earnings of $US3,038, according to estimates from Bloomberg.

Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares currently trade at around $US215,000 per share; Class B shares trade at 1/1,500 the price, or around $US143.

Revenue in the second quarter totaled $US51.4 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, Berkshire’s shareholders’ equity has increased $US5.9 billion.

Book value per Class A equivalent share has increased by 2.4% to $US149,735, and insurance float (the net liabilities the company assumes under insurance contracts) totaled $US85.1 billion at June 30.

