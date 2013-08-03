Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Beats Estimates By $US218 Per Share

Berkshire Hathaway’s Q2 financial results are out.

Operating earnings came in at $US2,384 per share. This is up 5.8% year-over-year.

This was also well ahead of the $US2,166 per share forecasted by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The stock closed at $US176,500 per share today.

Berkshire Hathaway is the massive holding company of billionaire Warren Buffett. Its portfolio includes insurance companies, railroad operators, utilities, and various retailers.

Read the brief release at BerkshireHathaway.com.

