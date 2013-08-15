Warren Buffett Placed Bets On Dish Network And Suncor Energy, Sold Gannett In Q2

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett pauses during a bridge game in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after the company’s annual meeting.

Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett,

just filed its 13F, detailing its holdings in various stocks at the end of the second quarter.

According to the filing, Berkshire entered into new positions in Dish Network, purchasing 547,312 class A shares, and Suncor Energy (17,769,457 shares) in the second quarter.

Berkshire also unloaded all 1,740,231 shares it held of newspaper company Gannett.

