Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Miss By $US22 Per Share

Berkshire Hathaway Q1 financial results are out.

Operating earnings fell 6.6% year-over-year to $US2,149 per share, which was a hair shy of the $US2,171 expected by analysts.

That’s a $US22 per share miss.

Keep in mind that Berkshire closed today at $US192,255 per share.

Berkshire Hathaway is the massive holding company of billionaire Warren Buffett. Its portfolio includes insurance companies, railroad operators, utilities, and various retailers.

Read the brief release at BerkshireHathaway.com.

