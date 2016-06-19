Here's how much Warren Buffett paid for his stake in Apple

Warren Buffett. Photo: Drew Angerer/ Getty.

Apple’s beleaguered stock got some good news last month when Berkshire Hathaway announced that it had purchased a substantial stake in the iPhone company.

Now, thanks to a regulatory filing, we know how much the Warren Buffett-headed company paid: an average of $99.49, reports Bloomberg. Berkshire Hathaway had purchased 9.81 million shares of Apple through March 14.

That’s about 25% below the stock’s 52-week high, reached last summer. But it’s not quite at the stock’s lowest point: Apple shares traded as low as $89.47 in mid-May.

Apple stock was down 2% in early trading on Friday to $95.55 per share.

As had been previously reported, the stake in Apple wasn’t driven by legendary investor Buffett. Instead, the forms show that subordinate investment managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, had initiated the holding.

But as Berkshire bought into the technology company, other major investors were dumping their stakes — such as David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management and Carl Icahn.

In May, Berkshire ranked as the 56th-largest Apple shareholder.

Apple was down 7.3% this year through Thursday, mostly on concerns that iPhone sales, the economic engine of the company, were poised to fall year-over-year in 2016 for the first time ever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.