If you want to work in Berkshire Hathaway's Omaha office, start looking for another job

Warren Buffett’s 2015 letter was released on Saturday.

At the bottom of the 31-page document, there are two photos of Berkshire Hathaway office staff.

Here’s the first one, from the 2014 Christmas lunch:

And here’s the second, at last year’s Christmas:

If you didn’t notice, everyone is standing in the exact same position. (And Buffett is wearing the same red jacket.)

It’s well known that Berkshire Hathaway keeps a small headquarters with these 25 staffers, who manage some of the most important affairs of this $329 billion company.

And Buffett used some space in the letter to give them a nice shout-out:

“This group efficiently deals with a multitude of SEC and other regulatory requirements, files a 30,400-page Federal income tax return — that’s up 6,000 pages from the prior year! — oversees the filing of 3,530 state tax returns, responds to countless shareholder and media inquiries, gets out the annual report, prepares for the country’s largest annual meeting, coordinates the Board’s activities, fact-checks this letter — and the list goes on and on.”

They’re also responsible for getting Buffett hamburgers and french fries with Heinz ketchup, booking his flights, and so on.

With over 360,000 employees worldwide, Buffett thinks that an office this size is exactly what Berkshire needs.

And so while it’s likely that nobody will be getting laid off soon, it’s also likely that no one will be hired for at least the next year, according to Buffett.

Chances are that we’ll see the same group in the next letter.

