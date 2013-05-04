Tour The Office Where Warren Buffett's Been Working For Half A Century

The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder meeting is underway, which means that Omaha, Nebraska has been completely taken over by Warren Buffett’s investors.
The massive event is designed like an old country fair complete with dilly bars, bridge playing, and games for the kids.
This even is not the only thing about Buffett that’s traditional, of course. The Oracle of Omaha prides himself on conducting his business the old fashioned way. He reads tons and tons of SEC filings and doesn’t even have a computer on his desk.
In a world of massive trading desks and high speed everything, this is something to see. So you should.
So what follows is a guided tour of the office Buffett’s been working in for half a decade.
Try not to flip out or anything.
A University of Nebraska at Lincoln football helmet signed by former coach Tom Osborne and a mini Buffett.
Berkshire Hathaway employees touch this every morning, so they can be as successful at investing as Notre Dame is at football.
Down a hallway of sports-related photos. Buffett is pointing to a picture of former Red Sox Ted Williams, he takes a lot of tips from Williams' book 'The Science Of Hitting.'
Buffett with Tiger Woods. Buffett was his caddy for an event in Iowa; Buffett joked that Woods gave him a bad tip.
Notice that the office has no computers, the phone is the most prominent piece of technology. Buffett says all he needs is paper documents and the phone.
Buffett spent $100 to take a Dale Carnegie course when he was 21 because he was terrified of public speaking. The course helped him propose to his wife.
Next to the Dale Carnegie certificate is the Presidential Medal of Freedom Buffett received from President Barack Obama in 2010.
A baseball signed by legends Willie Mays, Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, etc. Buffett said it is a present from a friend.
There's a bonus photo at the bottom: Microsoft founder Bill Gates with the Berkshire Board of Directors, sharing milkshakes!
