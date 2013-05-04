Tour The Office Where Warren Buffett's Been Working For Half A Century

The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder meeting is underway, which means that Omaha, Nebraska has been completely taken over by Warren Buffett’s investors.



The massive event is designed like an old country fair complete with dilly bars, bridge playing, and games for the kids.

This even is not the only thing about Buffett that’s traditional, of course. The Oracle of Omaha prides himself on conducting his business the old fashioned way. He reads tons and tons of SEC filings and doesn’t even have a computer on his desk.

In a world of massive trading desks and high speed everything, this is something to see. So you should.

So what follows is a guided tour of the office Buffett’s been working in for half a decade.

Try not to flip out or anything.

