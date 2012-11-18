Take A Tour Of The Office Warren Buffett's Been Working In For 50 Years

Photo: www.cbsnews.com
This week, investment firms filed their 13F forms and disclosed their long positions in stocks.And as usual, one of the most anticipated 13F belonged to the Oracle of Omaha, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett.
Since everyone has been focusing on what Warren’s been doing, we though we’d add something to the conversation and show you where he was doing it.
So what follows is a guided tour of the office Buffett’s been in for 50 years.
You can just feel the magic.
Buffett's famed holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, has been based in this Omaha building for 50 years.
A University of Nebraska at Lincoln football helmet signed by former coach Tom Osborne. Plus, a mini Buffett.
Buffett has his employees touch this every morning, so they can be as successful at investing as Notre Dame is at football.
Down a hallway of sports-related photos. Buffett is pointing to a picture of former Red Sox Ted Williams, he takes a lot of tips from Williams' book 'The Science Of Hitting.'
Buffett with Tiger Woods. Buffett was his caddy for an event in Iowa; Buffett joked that Woods gave him a bad tip.
Notice that the office has no computers, the phone is the most prominent piece of technology. Buffett says all he needs is paper documents and the phone.
Buffett spent $100 to take a Dale Carnegie course when he was 21 because he was terrified of public speaking. The course helped him propose to his wife.
Next to the Dale Carnegie certificate is the Presidential Medal of Freedom Buffett received from President Barack Obama in 2010.
A baseball signed by legends Willie Mays, Ted Williams, Joe Dimaggio, etc. Buffett said it is a present from a friend.
There's a bonus photo at the bottom: Microsoft founder Bill Gates with the Berkshire Board of Directors, sharing milkshakes!
