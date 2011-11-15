Warren Buffett Just Revealed His Second Big Tech Investment Of The Day

Photo: via Forbes

Earlier in the day, Warren Buffett announced on Squawk Box that he had bought a huge stake in IBM.That raised eyebrows because Buffett is famous for not investing in tech.



Well…

He really likes big tech, it would seem.

He has also just reported a stake in Intel, a similar blue chip, with presumably a similar idea (big tech, emerging markets, stable, etc.).

Among other notable stakes: Visa and CVS

He owns 9.3 million shares of Intel. See the full details in his just filed 13-F.

