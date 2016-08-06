Berkshire Hathaway earnings miss by $107 per share

Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings that showed a jump in net income, and a miss on operating earnings per share.
The company headed by Warren Buffett reported operating earnings per share of $2,803 ($2,910 expected according to Bloomberg) and net income of $5 billion, which rose 25% year-on-year.
This year, Berkshire added P&G’s Duracell and Precision Castparts to its investments.
Berkshire’s Class B shares were little changed in after-hours trading.
More to come …
NOW WATCH: Scientists just collected a mysterious ‘purple orb’ at the bottom of the ocean, but no one could anticipate what happened next
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.