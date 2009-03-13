Berkshire Hathaway Credit Rating Cut By Fitch To AA

A day after GE got dinged by S&P, Berkshire Hathaway gets taken down a notch by Fitch. And the ratings agency, which doesn’t carry the heft of its peers, says the outlooks is negative, owing to its derivatives book. The agency also notes Warren Buffett’s age (he’s getting on in the year). Zero Hedge has the announcement, embedded below, and notes something important: That Fitch has reviewed non-public information about the derivatives book.



BRK Downgrade



