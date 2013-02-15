Here's What Berkshire Hathaway Is Getting In Heinz In Four Big Slides

Joe Weisenthal

The big news of the day is Berkshire Hathaway buying ketchup maker Heinz for $28 billion.

So what does Buffett get for this?

We took these four slides from a recent investor presentation.

First, here’s what Heinz sells. The company’s products are divided between Ketchup/Sauces, Meals/Snacks, and Infant/Nutrition.

Heinz

Photo: Heinz

Here’s the company’s global footprint. This is a huge international play.

Heinz

Photo: Heinz

Heinz’s stock has had a great run over the last decade.

Heinz

Photo: Heinz

And here’s the P&L. For $28 billion, Buffett is getting over $5.6 billion in annual sales, and $800 million in annual income.

heinz

Photo: Heinz

 

