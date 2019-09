Photo: AP

The Berkshire Hathaway 13-F is out!The most notable move, as CNBC just reported, is that Warren Buffett has taken a big 1.9 million share stake in BNY Mellon.



Gone are stakes in CarMax and HomeDepot, which reports earnings tomorrow.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon are up 0.5%.

Now for David Tepper’s big moves, see here.

