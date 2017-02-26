Berkshire Hathaway profits jump 15%

Berkshire Hathaway reported a 15% jump in profits Saturday alongside Chairman Warren Buffett’s famed annual letter.

During the fourth quarter, net income rose to $US6.29 billion, or $US3,823 a share, from $US5.48 billion, or $US3,333, in the prior year. Operating earnings, excluding some investment outcomes, were $US2,665 a share. Analysts had estimated an average of $US2,717, according to Bloomberg.

Berkshire’s profits rose as Buffett’s many investments in subsidiaries including Geico continued to pay off.

The most recent 13-F filing from Berkshire showed that the company continued to buy airline stocks even after calling the sector a “death trap for investors” during his 2013 annual shareholder meeting. The firm more than doubled its holding in Apple.

Berkshire’s Class A shares have gained 29% in the past year to $255,040.00 a piece.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.