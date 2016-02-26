SET YOUR ALARM: Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders is 24 hours away

The 2015 edition of Warren Buffett’s annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders is set for release at around 8:00 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.

Here’s the release from the company:

OMAHA, NE — Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 2015 Annual Report to the shareholders will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, February 27, 2016, at approximately 8:00 a.m. eastern time where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The Annual Report will include Warren Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders as well as information about Berkshire’s financial position and results of operations. Concurrent with the posting of the Annual Report, Berkshire will also issue an earnings release. The Annual Report is scheduled to be mailed to Berkshire shareholders on or about March 11, 2016. This mailing will also include information regarding our Annual Shareholders Meeting which will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2016.

Past editions have included discussions of betting on America, the insurance business, and what Buffett has gotten wrong over the years.

And according to a report from Bloomberg’s Lily Katz, Buffett has plugged Berkshire’s GEICO insurance subsidiary more times than he’s brought up anything else in the last 15 years.

Other top mentions include baseball, country music, and biblical references.

(Disclosure: I’m a shareholder.)

