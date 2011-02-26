Warren Buffett's Reinsurance Guru Just Bought A NYC Apartment For $14.65 Million So He Can Create One Enormous Pad

One of Warren Buffett’s superstar execs and his reinsurance guru, Ajit Jain, has just shelled out $14.65 million for an amazing new pad at One Beacon Court in midtown Manhattan — aka The Bloomberg Tower.



According to the Wall Street Journal, Jain purchased the 34th-floor four-bedroom apartment last week.

Apparently it was originally listed at $16.5 million.

Remember, Jain is the person about whom Buffett said last year: “If [Munger], I, and Ajit are ever in a sinking boat and you can only save one of us, swim to Ajit.”

According to the WSJ, the Berkshire stalwart already owns another apartment in the building. He bought that one for $8.3 million in 2009. Interesting sidenote — the previous owner of that apartment was lawyer Marc Dreier, a Ponzi scheme extraordinaire who was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“Brokers now expect Mr. Jain to combine the two apartments, which would create a residence of nearly 6,000 square feet. Both units boast large outdoor terraces that, combined, would be the biggest private outdoor space at One Beacon Court,” the WSJ reports.

