Warren Buffett Is Buying Duracell

Berkshire Hathaway just announced it would acquire the Duracell brand of batteries from Proctor & Gamble.

According to the announcement, the deal will include approximately $US1.7 billion in cash. P&G will also be receiving $US4.7 billion worth of P&G shares currently owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

“I have always been impressed by Duracell, as a consumer and as a long-term investor in P&G and Gillette,” Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said. “Duracell is a leading global brand with top quality products, and it will fit well within Berkshire Hathaway.”

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2015.

“We thank the Duracell employees for their many contributions to the business,” P&G CEO A.G. Lafley said. “They have made Duracell the global market leader in the battery category. I’m confident this new ownership structure will provide strong support for Duracell’s future growth plans.”Berkshire Hathaway.”

More to come…

