Warren Buffett dumped shares of Goldman Sachs and Walmart in the third quarter

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold shares of Goldman Sachs and Walmart in the third quarter according to Berkshire’s latest 13F filing with the SEC.

As of September 30, Berkshire owned just under 11 million shares of Goldman, down from around 12.6 million on June 30.

Berkshire’s Walmart stake also totaled 56.2 million shares, down from around 60.4 million at the end of the second quarter.

The biggest addition to Berkshire’s portfolio during the quarter was a stake in oil giant Phillips 66, which Berkshire disclosed back in late August. Berkshire owns about 10% of Phillips 66.

Other notable portfolio changes include Berkshire’s new stake in AT&T acquired as part of AT&T’s completed merger with DirecTV, while Berkshire liquidated prior holding in Viacom.

13Fs are documents hedge funds must file with the SEC disclosing their long positions within 45 days of the prior quarter’s end.

NOW WATCH: How to invest like Warren Buffett



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.