Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is investing billions in airline stocks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway upped its shareholdings in various airlines during the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing published Tuesday February 14.
The 13-F filing showed that Berkshire took a new position in Southwest Air, buying 43.2 million shares valued at $US2.15 billion.
Meanwhile, the company increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 848% to 60 million shares worth $US2.95 billion. Berkshire also raised its stake in American Airlines.
Berkshire hiked its ownership in Apple by 277%, buying 42.1 million shares valued at $US6.64 billion.
Buffett’s most valuable holding remained Kraft Heinz, and no change was made to the stake worth $US28.4 billion. Wells Fargo, Coca-Cola, IBM, and American Express also remained top holdings.
Berkshire’s combined portfolio gained 15% during the fourth quarter. The benchmark S&P 500 index of US stocks gained 3.3%.
Major investment firms including hedge funds are required to disclose their long positions in stocks every quarter. Because of a time lag, these positions may have changed or been closed by the time the filings are made.
