Buffett's Berkshire Buys More GM, Sells Johnson & Johnson

Today was a big day for Berkshire Hathaway.In addition to becoming the ketchup kings of America, they also filed their 13-F disclosure of new stakes in public companies.



According to StreetInsider, Warren Buffett’s Omaha-based portfolio lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson while bumping up its shares of GM and DirectTV.

DirectTV shares were seeing the largest move after hours, advancing almost +1.5 per cent.

