Warren Buffett Dumps Intel, But Reveals Two New Energy Positions

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway’s latest 13-F filing is out. It includes any investment moves during the second quarter.New positions include National Oilwell Varco (2,841,200 shares) and Phillips 66 (27,163,918 shares).



National Oilwell Varco supplies equipment to oil and gas drillers.

Phllips 66 is an oil refiner.

During the reporting period, Berkshire sold off all of its position in Intel (7,745,000 shares).

Other major moves include Bank of New York (raised to 18,719,515 shares from 5,607,466 shares), Viacom (raised to 6,813,200 shares from 1,591,670 shares), Ingersoll-Rand (lowered to 20,400 shares from 636,000 shares), Johnson & Johnson (lowered to 10,333,128 shares from 29,018,127 shares), and Sanofi-Aventis (lowered to 261,900 shares from 1,429,200 shares).

