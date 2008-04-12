Valley Newbies: What Slowdown?

Slowdown? Did someone say Silicon Valley was heading for a slowdown? Don’t tell the kids getting out of UC Berkeley. Our thoroughly informal poll of recent grads and grads-to-be finds plenty of optimism that they’ll land their dream jobs. Or, at least, a job.



One computer science student undergrad who’s out in May said that he had four offers — two from startups and two from larger companies. He eventually narrowed it down to a position at VMWare. And he said he wasn’t the exception.

“Most people I know do have jobs. I know a couple who are a little unhappy with their offers, but it’s not that anybody’s searching really hard and not finding anything.”

Another recent computer science grad tells us that his job search consisted, more or less, of heading to the school’s job fair last fall. His reward? A job at Google (GOOG), where he works on YouTube. He said that everybody he knew at Berkeley “had a billion offers at their hands”

The question: Are these folks the last of an era? Or are Valley recession stories overheated?

