Berkeley College Republicans Plan Pay-By-Race 'Diversity' Bake Sale

Photo: Flickr

Campus Republicans at UC Berkeley will host a controversial “diversity bake sale” tomorrow where prices will be determined by customer gender and race.According to Politico, the group will charge white men $2 for baked goods, Asian men will pay $1.50, Latino men will pay $1, black men $0.75, and Native American men $0.25. Women get a 25 cent discount on those prices.



Despite heavy criticism and media attention in recent days, leaders of the Campus Republicans say the sale is still on. They say that the sale is meant to protest affirmative action legislation pending in the California legislature, which would allow state universities to consider race, gender, and ethnicity in admissions.

“We agree that the event is inherently racist, but that is the point,” President Shawn Lewis wrote to CNN. “It is no more racist than giving an individual an advantage in college admissions based solely on their race [or] gender.”

Apparently, the idea for a “diversity bake sale” is not new. Officials at the UC Irvine, Texas’ Southern Methodist University, the College of William and Mary in Virginia, and Pennsylvania’s Bucknell College have shut down similar events, according to CNN.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.