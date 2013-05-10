Mind-Bending 'Inception' Maps Show Manhattan Like You Haven't Seen It Before

London-based design firm BERG created these two 3D maps of Manhattan, which look like a scene out of “Inception” (via Curbed NY).



Called “Here & There,” the horizon-less maps make it appear as if the city is curling up and over you. One view looks uptown from 3rd and 7th, and the other downtown from 3rd and 35th.

It was made with “a combination of city manipulations in modelling software” and both maps are now a part of the MoMA’s permanent collection.

“The ability to be in a city and to see through it is a superpower,” BERG explains about the project. “It’s how maps should work.”

The images are both three feet tall and two feet wide, and are still available to purchase at BERG London for roughly $150.

