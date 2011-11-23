This Picturesque City Is The Most Polluted In Europe

Norwegian officials were somewhat shocked when French website Rue89 chose to run a blog post about air quality in Bergen on their front page.



The article, written by Diane Berbain, sets the scene:

Those who come to explore Bergen and the fjords in the summer will not notice anything. It’s winter, the arrival of the first frost, and on sunny days without wind, the air quality deteriorates. An inversion layer is formed, trapping the pollution hanging over the city. In January 2010, Bergen was the city most polluted in Europe .

The blog went on the criticise the government’s response to the toxic air quality, arguing “Norway, which boasts about its clean air, has to re-examine its self-image.”

For Bergen’s tourism authorities, however, the fear is that the city’s will gain a reputation for smog rather than, for example, its position as the gateway to the Norwegien fjords.

“I refuse to believe that Bergen is so much worse then other cities,” tourism boss Ole Warberg was quoted as saying.

The Local has a good summary of the causes of the smog (and the worries of authorities). But given this picture, from Flickr user aha42 | tehaha (apparently uploaded without affects), its not hard to see why people are wondering about the smog in the city:

Photo: flickr user: aha42 | tehaha

