Bowe Bergdahl Has Been Placed Back On Active Duty

The American solider who was involved in a controversial prisoner swap between the U.S. and the Taliban is now set to return to active duty status, according to the Washington Post.

Bowe Bergdahl has reportedly completed the reintegration process and will be assigned to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Army officials told the Post Monday.

“He will now return to regular duty within the command where he can contribute to the mission,” Tatjana Christian, a spokeswoman for the Army, said in an email to the Post. “The Army investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the disappearance and capture of Bergdahl is still ongoing.”

Bergdahl, the last remaining prisoner of war from the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, is alleged to have deserted his unit in 2009, per several soldiers who had served alongside him. The Obama Administration swapped five prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay for Bergdahl’s return. Republicans claimed this was illegal because Congress was not notified in a timely fashion.

The administration defended the move, saying it was the “last, best opportunity” to free Bergdahl.

“Whatever those circumstances may turn out to be, we still get an American soldier back if he’s held in captivity,” Obama said on June 3rd during remarks in Warsaw. “Period. Full stop.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.