Everyone's Talking About This Adorable Smartphone Printer Today

Photo: BERG

Everyone seems to be talking about this entirely-too-adorable Little Printer gadget today.What’s the big deal?



The Little Printer is a web-connected device that prints out mini-newspapers of web content and social media updates from sites like Foursquare, BBC, Instagram, and The Guardian. You decide what you want to print using a smartphone app.

And it’s tiny, measuring just over three inches across.

The company behind Little Printer, Berg, is accepting pre-orders for the device for a whopping $259. That seems like a lot to ask for a device that mimics in print what you can already do on your smartphone or tablet or computer.

